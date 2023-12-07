Posted: Dec 07, 2023 1:47 PMUpdated: Dec 07, 2023 1:47 PM

Ty Loftis

The City of Nowata has several events going on this week to get its residents in the holiday spirit.

The Community Christmas Tree is being lit on Thursday night at Spike's Railroad Park and following that, the historical society will have its first annual Festival of Trees. The community choir will be singing Christmas carols at both events.

The Christmas parade begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday in downtown Nowata and this year's theme is, "A Very Merry Disco Christmas." A disco-themed dance party will follow.