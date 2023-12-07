Posted: Dec 07, 2023 2:49 PMUpdated: Dec 07, 2023 2:49 PM

Chase McNutt

Santa Claus is coming to town and will be in Dewey on Saturday, Dec 9th from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Santa will be at the Dewey Hotel to listen to what your children want for Christmas, take pictures, and give out a bag of goodies.

This will all take place just before the Dewey parade which starts at 5:30. You can watch and listen to the Dewey parade as well on Saturday as it will be broadcasted on KWON AM 1400 FM 93.3 and 95.1.

Video coverage will also be available on KWONTV.com