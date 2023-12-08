Posted: Dec 08, 2023 8:50 AMUpdated: Dec 08, 2023 8:50 AM

Tom Davis

KWON's COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Friday welcomed Lori Rose and Alyssa Emert with the Delaware Tribe of Indians to our studios.

Lori Rose is an advocate for Families and Children with the tribe. Lori said, "The Delaware Tribe of Indians advocates for safe and stable families and holds our children as our greatest asset. We strive to continue to serve Delaware Tribal families beyond our immediate service area, promoting a holistic approach to encourage mental, physical, and economic well-being."

Delaware Tribe provides services in support of five purposes which are:

Protecting and promoting the welfare of all Delaware children.

Preventing the neglect, abuse, or exploitation of children.



Supporting at-risk families through services which allow children, where appropriate, to remain safely with their families or return to their families in a timely manner.



Promoting the safety, permanence, and well-being of children in foster care and adoptive families.

Providing training, professional development and support to ensure a well-qualified child welfare workforce.

CW is funded by both federal and state grants. We work closely with tribal and state authorities to protect our Indian children. All information is strictly confidential according to federal laws.

For more information on the Child Welfare program or to obtain CW services, please call (918) 337-6510, or email: fcs@delawaretribe.org.

Lori also said that her department provides crisis intervention and advocacy services for domestic violence and sexual assault survivors including:

Safety Planning

Needs Assessment

Referral Services and facilitation in obtaining services

Lethality Assessments

Domestic Violence Education

Court accompaniment and support

Court preparation and follow-up

Protective Orders

Assist survivors in completing the ex parte order of protection paperwork, presenting the protective order petition to the Court and help survivors understand the legal process

Assist survivors in identifying and obtaining resources for basic needs

Provide ongoing advocacy based counseling

For more information, or to obtain services please call (918) 337-6510 or email: fcs@delawaretribe.org

24-Hour Crisis Line: 918-331-7349

**There is no requirement of Delaware Tribal enrollment or for an American Indian affiliation to qualify for the services of this program.

Alyssa Emert is the Housing Coordinator for the Delaware Tribe of Indians. The Delaware Tribe Housing Program (DTHP) is located in the Community Center at 5100 Tuxedo Boulevard with an office in High Street in Caney, Kansas as well. Business hours are Monday through Friday 8 am to 5 pm. The office is closed during the lunch hour. Applications, questions and payments are handled in the Housing Office.

DTHP is here to serve the housing needs of our Delaware tenants and other enrolled members of federally recognized tribes. The Bartlesville housing office number is (918) 337-6572.