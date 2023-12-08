Posted: Dec 08, 2023 9:24 AMUpdated: Dec 08, 2023 9:24 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners will meet Monday morning to discuss several items of business.

According to an agenda, the commissioners will discuss and take possible action to establish membership in an intergovernmental cooperative purchasing agreement with NPPGov. If approved, it would allow county public safety agencies to take advantage of special pricing on purchases.

The commissioners are also expected to accept a donation of a truck that will be converted to a fire truck thanks to a more than $28,000 grant from The Lyon Foundation.

Additionally, several older computers are expected to be surplused and disposed of.

The commissioners’ meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. Monday on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.