Posted: Dec 08, 2023 10:23 AMUpdated: Dec 08, 2023 10:23 AM

Chase McNutt

The $8.2 million Bulldogger bond projects in Dewey have officially begun. Earlier this year, a vote was held in April regarding several issues that involved much-needed school improvements. These improvements include building a new roof at Dewey Elementary School and constructing a new parking lot behind the high school gym for student and event parking.

More plans include relocating and construct a new bus yard and garage. Getting new interior classroom doors and windows at all school sites and the cafeteria are also in place.

On the sports side, DPS is looking to construct a new football and track entrance on the east side to include concession stands and restrooms. They have a desire to resurface the track as well.