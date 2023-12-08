Posted: Dec 08, 2023 12:37 PMUpdated: Dec 08, 2023 12:37 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning to discuss a wide array of items.

The Board will consider approving quotes to purchase signs for District Three with Sign Tech for $1,600 from the General Government Building and Structure account.

Osage County Treasurer Sally Hulse will have discussion to review and modify the 2024 holiday schedule. The Board will also consider signing a contract to add temporary storage space for the courthouse annex project.

The Board will consider approving and signing an emergency management performance training grant for the 2023 fiscal year.

Monday’s meeting starts at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.