Posted: Dec 08, 2023 3:32 PMUpdated: Dec 08, 2023 3:32 PM

Ty Loftis

The deadline to file to become a council member in Ward 3 or Ward 4 has passed. Ward 3 Incumbent Mark Buchanan was the only person to file in his district and Rodger Milleson was the only person to file in his district. Because of that, there is no need to hold an election.