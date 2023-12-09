Posted: Dec 09, 2023 6:43 PMUpdated: Dec 09, 2023 6:44 PM

Tom Davis

Hundreds lined the streets of Dewey Saturday night for the 36th Annual Dewey Nighttime Christmas Parade themed "Out of this World Christmas."

The parade was carried live on KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3 and 95.1 and televised on KWONTV.com and Facebook Live.

Here are the winning entries:

COMMERCIAL: Bellco Glass

NON-COMMERCIAL: VFW Ladies Auxiliary

RELIGIOUS: Dewey Ministrial Alliance

YOUTH: Dewey FFA