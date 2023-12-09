News
Washington County
Posted: Dec 09, 2023 6:43 PMUpdated: Dec 09, 2023 6:44 PM
36th Annual Dewey Nighttime Christmas Parade a Big Hit
Tom Davis
Hundreds lined the streets of Dewey Saturday night for the 36th Annual Dewey Nighttime Christmas Parade themed "Out of this World Christmas."
The parade was carried live on KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3 and 95.1 and televised on KWONTV.com and Facebook Live.
Here are the winning entries:
COMMERCIAL: Bellco Glass
NON-COMMERCIAL: VFW Ladies Auxiliary
RELIGIOUS: Dewey Ministrial Alliance
YOUTH: Dewey FFA
