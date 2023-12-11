Posted: Dec 11, 2023 10:27 AMUpdated: Dec 11, 2023 10:27 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners met Monday morning to discuss several items of business.

The commissioners voted to establish membership in an intergovernmental cooperative purchasing agreement with NPPGov. The agreement allows county public safety agencies to take advantage of special pricing on purchases.

The commissioners also voted to accept a donation of a truck that will be converted to a fire truck thanks to a more than $28,000 grant from The Lyon Foundation.

Additionally, the commissioners surplused and voted to dispose of several older computers.

The commissioners will meet again next Monday at 9:30 a.m.