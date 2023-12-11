Posted: Dec 11, 2023 11:57 AMUpdated: Dec 11, 2023 11:58 AM

Chase McNutt

The Nowata County Commissioners met Monday morning to discuss a few important topics which led to some tense conversation. Nowata County Treasurer Rachell Marrs had questions for Troy Friddle surrounding enforcement of handbook rules.

Marrs said it can be a struggle to enforce certain rules when other rules are not being enforced.

Marrs is referencing instances where county employees are driving work vehicles to and from their homes. Here was Friddle’s response to Marrs.

The commissioners next approved an election board reimbursement claim before also awarding a bid on road oil.

The commissioners will meet again next Monday at 9 am at the Nowata County Courthouse Annex