Posted: Dec 11, 2023 12:54 PMUpdated: Dec 11, 2023 1:03 PM

Tom Davis

Tomorrow, Dec. 12, from 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. the Boys & Girls Club of Dewey will be hosting a community open house at the new Boys & Girls Club of Dewey located at 201 Bulldogger Road in Dewey, Oklahoma.

The open house is open to the community with hot chocolate and cookies. There will be staff available to give tours, provide information, and answer questions.

The 18,000 square foot building is state-of-the-art with a dedicated teen area, full-service kitchen, full-sized gymnasium, STEM Lab, Learning Center, and Art room.

With a mission to provide a stable place for the community’s youth to build confidence and discover their talents, the new, larger facility will enable to Boys & Girls Club of Dewey to serve more local youth and make an even more significant impact.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Bartlesville’s vision is that each child who comes through the doors leaves the Club a productive, engaged citizen, involved in the community. Over the past ten years, club members has grown from several hundred to nearly 1,000 area youth.