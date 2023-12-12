Posted: Dec 12, 2023 10:51 AMUpdated: Dec 12, 2023 10:51 AM

The time to file to become a member of the school board at several schools across Osage County has passed. There will only be one contested election taking place in Hominy between Fonda Reed and Jessica Fisher.

Sharon L. Quinby has filed as a candidate for Anderson Public Schools. Julie Bushyhead and Adrian Phillips filed for the two open positions at Avant Schools. There were no filings at Barnsdall. John Strom filed for a position on the Bowring school board. Josh Henderson will fill a spot on the McCord school board.

James T. Smith will become a board member at Osage Hills. Andrew Harris filed for the open seat at Pawhuska. Caitlyn S. Owens filed as a board member at Prue Public Schools. Cody Wingo and Cody D. Golay filed for two seperate positions at Shidler Schools. Dylan Crabtree will fill a spot on the Woodland school board and Christine Renee Ware and Ashley K. Taylor filed for seperate spots on the Wynona school board.

Those who ran unopposed will not have an election. The Hominy School Board Election will take place on Tuesday, April 2nd 2024.