Posted: Dec 12, 2023 1:32 PMUpdated: Dec 12, 2023 1:32 PM

Chase McNutt

The Oklahoma Asylum in Nowata is hosting a Curse of Krampus event on Saturday, Dec. 16th. The Asylum is an isolated experience in a 1940’s era sanitarium where you and your friends or family are admitted right as the other patients break free and take over.

Try and make your way through their ‘twisted’ rituals and try to avoid getting caught by the one thing they fear, whatever is locked up downstairs. It is advised to wear clothing and shoes you do not mind getting dirty.

If interested, click the link to find tickets. The event runs from 7 - 9 pm.