Oklahoma Senator James Lankford joined other senators in writing a letter to United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemning the lack of action taken by the UN regarding the sexual violence that Hamas perpetrated against women on October 7th. The Senators urged Guterres to conduct an investigation into Hamas's actions and hold them accountable.

In part, here is what the letter had to say:

“A growing body of evidence, including the testimony of survivors, witnesses and first responders makes clear that as part of Hamas's terrorist attack that killed 1,200 men, women and children on October 7, the terrorist organization intentionally used rape and sexual assault as weapons of war.”

Following those brutal attacks in early October, Lankford instantly came out showing firm support for Israel.