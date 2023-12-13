Posted: Dec 13, 2023 5:29 AMUpdated: Dec 13, 2023 5:29 AM

Chris Freund

Five day school weeks are returning to USD-436 after winter break.

Caney Superintendent Blake Vargas says water saving measures implemented by the district are working, which means the calendar set at the beginning of the year will not be altered for second semester. Water saving measures will continue to be in effect.

Also adopted during last night's meeting was a new non resident policy. Vargas says the policy will vary between K through six, and seven through 12th grades.