Posted: Dec 13, 2023 11:27 AMUpdated: Dec 13, 2023 12:52 PM

Ty Loftis

At the recent Service Awards Luncheon for City of Bartlesville employees, certain workers were recognized for their many years of service for serving the town.

Sanitation Supervisor Craig Gordineer, Equipment Operator Jon Bridges, Utilities Construction Crew Leader Jeff Crawford and Network Administrator Jessie Tabler were recognized for their 35 years of service.

Each year, Bartlesville’s Human Resources Department provides the luncheon for the employees.