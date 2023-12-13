Posted: Dec 13, 2023 12:32 PMUpdated: Dec 13, 2023 12:32 PM

Ty Loftis

Veterinarians from across the country have seen an increase in dog illnesses and now those illnesses are beginning to show up in Oklahoma.

Experts believe that the illness appears to be canine infectious upper respratory disease complex, otherwise known as kennel cough. Veterinarian Whitney Hough told the News on 6 that dog owners shouldn't worry too much.

Hough said it is important to be careful when dogs are together at dog parks and when socializing with other dogs who might not be fully up to date with their vaccines.