Posted: Dec 13, 2023 12:48 PMUpdated: Dec 13, 2023 12:51 PM

Ty Loftis

The first Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce lunch and learn series will take place on Wednesday, January 10th. State Senator Bill Coleman will be the guest speaker and lunch will be provided.

Each lunch and learn event takes place at the Pawhuska Community Center at noon and you are asked to RSVP by sending an email to Reba@pawhuskachamber.com.