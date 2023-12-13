Posted: Dec 13, 2023 3:27 PMUpdated: Dec 13, 2023 3:32 PM

Chase McNutt

Friends in Deed will again be providing free Christmas Day dinners from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 25th at the Church of Christ on Adams Blvd.

Friends in Deed, a non-profit based in Bartlesville, was created to help bring some Christmas cheer to those who might not otherwise have it.

George Halkiades of Friends in Deed explains when and why the dinner was started.

Halkiades also says the meal is open to all that want to take part in the dinner.

No costs or tickets are needed for attendance.