Posted: Dec 14, 2023 6:36 AMUpdated: Dec 14, 2023 6:36 AM
PODCAST: Senator Lankford
Tom Davis
US Senator for Oklahoma James Lankford called into to Bartlesville Radio for his monthly podcast with us.
He addressed the "three I's" in our conversations: Inflation, Impeachment and Immigration. He also talked about the Defense bill the Senate passed, whisch he says has plusses for Oklahoma.
We pushed Lankford on the compromise with Democrats on the paid travel for abortion issue contained in the bill. Lankford said the Republicans are pushing litigation to remove that part of the bill. He said that republicans were successful in removing CRT from training and DEI from most of the military with this bill.
