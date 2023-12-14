Posted: Dec 14, 2023 8:07 AMUpdated: Dec 14, 2023 1:34 PM

Evan Fahrbach

A man died in Dewey early on Thursday morning during an industrial accident at Bison Materials.

The incident happened after 7 a.m where a man was trapped and then died.

The man was in his 30s. Emergency personnel from Bartlesville and Dewey fire responded to the scene.

Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen talks about the accident.

The man’s name has not been released. This is a developing story, more information will be available as soon as its released.