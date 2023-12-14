Posted: Dec 14, 2023 12:52 PMUpdated: Dec 14, 2023 12:52 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Harvest Land Christmas Farmer’s Market is taking place next Wednesday. There will be many food items for sale to assist in your Christmas dinner at a very reasonable price. Wednesday’s market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 102 Midland Street in Pawhuska.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Osage Nation Emergency Services will be on hand to showcase future career paths for children. They will have their mobile command unit set up and the first 25 people will get an autographed poster from the Osage Nation Wildland Fire Unit.