Posted: Dec 14, 2023 1:13 PMUpdated: Dec 14, 2023 1:13 PM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville resident Chad Ellis has filed a request for judicial review in Osage County District Court regarding a complaint against the State of Oklahoma Board of Examiners of Psychologists.

Below is video of his appearance on KWON's Community Connection program on Dec. 14, 2023. The first hearing in the judicial matter is scheduled for Dec. 18, 2023.