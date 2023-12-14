Posted: Dec 14, 2023 1:17 PMUpdated: Dec 14, 2023 1:17 PM

Ty Loftis

Friday is your final chance to have an open discussion with Wendy Ponca regarding her exhibit at the Osage Nation Museum, "Seven Bends in the River of Life."

Ponca has been having monthly luncheons about different topics and Friday's theme of how the sawtooth symbol relates to this month's theme "mystery" will be discussed. Here is what Ponca has to say about what she believes the exhibit means to her.

Friday's event begins at noon and Ponca's exhibit will be on display through the end of the year.