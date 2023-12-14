Posted: Dec 14, 2023 2:31 PMUpdated: Dec 14, 2023 2:34 PM

Ty Loftis

On Wednesday, there were nearly 11,000 people who crossed the southern border. Oklahoma Senator James Lankford says his democratic colleagues are beginning to see this as a problem and he hopes they can come to an agreement to solve a major problem.

In Washington D.C., Lankford and his colleagues are looking to pass a funding bill for that cause that would satisfy everyone involved.

Lankford is the lead Republican on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Subcommittee. on Government Operations and Border Management.