Posted: Dec 14, 2023 2:31 PMUpdated: Dec 14, 2023 2:34 PM
Southern Border Funding Discussions Ongoing
Ty Loftis
On Wednesday, there were nearly 11,000 people who crossed the southern border. Oklahoma Senator James Lankford says his democratic colleagues are beginning to see this as a problem and he hopes they can come to an agreement to solve a major problem.
In Washington D.C., Lankford and his colleagues are looking to pass a funding bill for that cause that would satisfy everyone involved.
Lankford is the lead Republican on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Subcommittee. on Government Operations and Border Management.
