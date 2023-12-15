Posted: Dec 15, 2023 9:23 AMUpdated: Dec 15, 2023 9:28 AM

Tom Davis

Christmas is coming and Get Real Ministries is working to make this holiday the best it can be for those who are struggling this season.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Pastors Rando and Shiloh Gamble with Get Real Ministries reminded everyone of ther WARM UP BARTLESVILLE campaign underway. Rando reminded all that if you need a coat, drop by 411 W 14th St, in Bartlesville, and there will be a coat rack full of coats from which you can choose. If you have too many coats or coats that you or your kids can no longer wear, please drop them off at the very same rack.

WARM UP BARTLESVILLE has been so well received in the community that word got back to US Representative Josh Brecheen. Brecheen sent a letter of thanks to Get Real Ministries for their effort to help those on need.

Please remember that Jesus Burger will be held Saturday, December 16, at noon in the warehouse behind the FYC store across from Get Real Ministries on West 14th Street in Bartlesville. The event is held to feed your tummy as well as your spirit.

Get Real Ministries will then focus on their Christmas Drive Thru Dinner on Friday, December 22, at the church from 6-8pm.