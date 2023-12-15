Posted: Dec 15, 2023 11:39 AMUpdated: Dec 15, 2023 2:43 PM

Cheyenne Gilkey

Oklahoma and her weather have finally allowed the bells to ring at downtown Bartlesville’s Christmas in the ‘Ville.

Although Friday's Family Skate was canceled because of the rain, public skating will open 6-9 p.m. Friday and the activities will span between the hours of availability.

The annual reappearance of Santa will be from 6-8 p.m on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Free, unlimited pictures are fully recommended to capture the blissful memories of the Christmas season.

Regular hours are Saturday and Sunday from 1-9 p.m. and every day after Dec. 20th (save Christmas for Santa is on duty).

(Photo from Bartlesville Christmas in The 'Ville Facebook)