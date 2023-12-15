Posted: Dec 15, 2023 12:59 PMUpdated: Dec 15, 2023 12:59 PM

Nathan Thompson

Customers of Public Service Company of Oklahoma will see a substantial reduction on the fuel portion of bills starting in January.

The company announced Friday that lower bills are the result of reduced natural gas prices and PSO’s investments in fuel-free generating facilities.

The monthly bill of the typical residential customer who uses 1,100 kilowatt-hours per month will go down $15.53 or 11%.

“Recent high fuel costs have been challenging for many of our customers, and we’re happy that lower prices and our investments in fuel-free power will ease those energy expenses,” PSO President/CEO Leigh Anne Strahler said. “In the world of commodity prices, what goes up, can come down. It did, and our customers are going to benefit.”

Strahler says PSO does not profit on fuel purchased to run generating facilities. When prices fall, the company passes the savings along to customers.