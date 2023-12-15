Posted: Dec 15, 2023 1:08 PMUpdated: Dec 15, 2023 1:08 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners will meet Monday morning for what appears to be a fairly short agenda.

Items of business include an assessment contract between a previous business and its successor. The commissioners will also review proposals from two companies for installation of wainscoting, paint and stain for ongoing renovation work in the County Courthouse.

In other business, the commissioners are expected to approve allocation of alcoholic beverage taxes and discuss a report from adult drug court.

The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. Monday on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.