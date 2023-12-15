Posted: Dec 15, 2023 1:32 PMUpdated: Dec 15, 2023 1:32 PM

Chris Freund & Nathan Thompson

The City of Caney is looking for residents' assistance in meeting recent U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regulations requiring public water supply systems to develop a Lead Service Line Inventory of water system-owned and resident-owned service lines.

The report must be submitted by the city to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment by October 16, 2024.

While these contaminants are not in the source water, they can enter tap water through the corrosion of service line piping and older household plumbing materials. The City is required under drinking water regulations to send surveys to all customers.

The deadline for completing and returning the survey to the city is February 15th, 2024, and can be mailed to the City of Caney or dropped off at the City Hall 100 West Fourth Avenue location.

The survey and additional information on the Lead and Copper Rule and identifying lead pipes and plumbing can be here.