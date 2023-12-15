Posted: Dec 15, 2023 2:25 PMUpdated: Dec 15, 2023 2:25 PM

Nathan Thompson

Friday's rain showers brought some much-needed moisture to the tri-county area and southeast Kansas, but not much accumulation.

According to the National Weather Service monitoring station at the airport, Bartlesville received 4/10 of an inch of rain. Oklahoma Mesonet reports just over a half-inch in Copan. Over in Osage County, Foraker received 3/4 of an inch, Wynona had 7/10 of an inch and Skiatook recieved just under a half-inch.

Nowata received 3/10 of an inch of rain.

The Kansas Mesonet shows Sedan received 6/10 of an inch. Reports across Montgomery County indicate approximately half an inch of rain fell.