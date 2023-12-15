Posted: Dec 15, 2023 3:18 PMUpdated: Dec 15, 2023 3:18 PM

Ty Loftis

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. held a signing ceremony this week signifying that funds will be used to treat and battle cancer. Council passed a bill that will contribute $8 million to the OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center to build a treatment center in Tulsa and an additional $8 million to build a similar center in Fort Smith.

Hoskin Jr. said the Cherokee Nation is always looking to improve the quality of life for its people.

Hoskin Jr. talks about how impactful this will be for the Cherokee Nation moving forward.

This bill was unanimously passed by the Cherokee Nation council.