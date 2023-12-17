Posted: Dec 17, 2023 9:11 AMUpdated: Dec 17, 2023 10:51 AM

Tom Davis

The major prize drawings for Green Country Christmas begins Tuesday, December 19, at 9 a.m. on all four Bartlesville Radio Stations (KWON-KRIG-KYFM-KPGM).

The prize numbers from the little green tickets that you've been collectiong from local businesses will be announced. You will have 1 minute and 40 seconds to call in at 918-336-1400 to claim the prize if you have the number that is drawn.

At that time, station personnel will be dispatched to your location to verify the number on the ticket. If the numbers match, you win!!!!