Posted: Dec 18, 2023 10:13 AMUpdated: Dec 18, 2023 10:13 AM

Nathan Thompson

A long-planned retirement community in Bartlesville is finally moving forward after more than a decade of setbacks.

The Wellington at Hillcrest will be located on 20 acres of land along Nowata Road near Sheridan Road. A C-PACE Assessment contract for the project was approved Monday by the Washington County Commissioners. Nancy Graham, who is the Oklahoma C-PACE Program Administrator, explains what the project will include

The site was purchased in 2009 by Dallas-based developer Dr. Frank Rees and other partners. The project stalled until 2017 when it was revived. A Tax Increment Financing District was eventually established by the Bartlesville City Council for the project, but it stalled again.

Graham says all financing has now been secured and The Wellington at Hillcrest is expected to break ground in the first quarter of 2024. The agreement that the Washington County Commissioners approved is a private financing mechanism for the development. It does not require any government funding or hold the county liable for the project.