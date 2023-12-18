News
Posted: Dec 18, 2023 10:44 AMUpdated: Dec 18, 2023 11:20 AM
Nowata County Commissioners Have Final 2023 Meeting
Chase McNutt
The Nowata County Commissioners met for what will be their final meeting for the year 2023 Monday morning in what was one of the shorter meetings this year. The commissioners started with tabling a bid to be let on the courthouse piping replacement.
They next approved the disposal of three county phones before accepting a donation.
The Commissioners are off now until Tuesday, Jan. 2nd. They will meet in the Nowata County Courthouse Annex at 9 am.
