Posted: Dec 18, 2023 10:44 AMUpdated: Dec 18, 2023 11:20 AM

Chase McNutt

The Nowata County Commissioners met for what will be their final meeting for the year 2023 Monday morning in what was one of the shorter meetings this year. The commissioners started with tabling a bid to be let on the courthouse piping replacement.

They next approved the disposal of three county phones before accepting a donation.

The Commissioners are off now until Tuesday, Jan. 2nd. They will meet in the Nowata County Courthouse Annex at 9 am.