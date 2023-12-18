Posted: Dec 18, 2023 2:17 PMUpdated: Dec 18, 2023 2:17 PM

Ty Loftis

The sound system at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska has needed to be replaced for several years. At Monday's Osage County Commissioners meeting, Board members finally took a step in a direction to do that.

Of the three companies who bid on the project, the Board chose to go with Warner Audio Video Consulting and Design. The total cost of the project will be nearly $50,000.