Osage County
Posted: Dec 18, 2023 2:17 PMUpdated: Dec 18, 2023 2:17 PM
Osage Co Commissioners Seek to Improve Fairground Sound System
Ty Loftis
The sound system at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska has needed to be replaced for several years. At Monday's Osage County Commissioners meeting, Board members finally took a step in a direction to do that.
Of the three companies who bid on the project, the Board chose to go with Warner Audio Video Consulting and Design. The total cost of the project will be nearly $50,000.
