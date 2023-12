Posted: Dec 19, 2023 12:45 PMUpdated: Dec 19, 2023 12:45 PM

Chase McNutt

The Bartlesville Public Library will be closed on Monday, Dec. 25th (Christmas Day), Tuesday, Dec. 26th, and Monday, Jan. 1st.

The library will still run normal hours during the week with hours on Monday – Thursday’s being 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday’s and Saturdays being 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

As always, the Library is closed on Sunday’s.