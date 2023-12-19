Posted: Dec 19, 2023 1:13 PMUpdated: Dec 19, 2023 4:04 PM

Ty Loftis

A Skiatook man is being charged with first degree manslaughter in connection to a three vehicle collision he was involved in back in July. Event data recorders inside of the vehicles showed that Ryan Kifer was driving approximately 83 mph .5 seconds before impact.

According to a probable cause affidavit, officers took a blood sample from Kifer and sent that to the OSBI Forensic Science Center. The report showed multiple drugs in his system, including morphine and fentanyl.

Kifer was driving eastbound on Nowata Rd. when he crossed the center line and struck two other vehicles. The jaws of life had to be used to remove some occupants, but one person died in the wreck. Following the collision, Kifer said he didn't remember much about what had happened. A driver of one of the vehicles stated that she was in the right lane traveling westbound on Nowata Rd. when the defendant's car crossed the center line and struck her vehicle.

Kifer was seen in court on Tuesday after making a $100,000 bond. He will next be in court on Friday, February 9th.