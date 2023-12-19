News
Posted: Dec 19, 2023 1:32 PMUpdated: Dec 19, 2023 2:42 PM
Green Country Christmas 2023 Recap
Chase McNutt
Bartlesville Radio wrapped up another successful Green Country Christmas today. The 24th Green Country Christmas started at 9 a.m. this morning and ended just after 12 pm.
With over 70 businesses participating this year, KWON, KRIG, KYFM and KPGM gave away OVER $30,000 in cash and prizes.
CONGRATULATIONS TO OUR WINNERS:
Georgia Cox of Copan, Nancy Williams, Helen Wright, Kyle Branson, Bill Askins, Tessa Kellog of Coweta, Sheila Kitterman, Tim Shephard, Heather Cummings of Dewey, Dale Little, Jean Davis, and Tom McLendon of Tulsa, who was our grand prize winner.
Another thanks to all of you who participated in the 2023 Green Country Ticket Promotion, and we look forward to Green Country Christmas 2024
