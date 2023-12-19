Posted: Dec 19, 2023 1:32 PMUpdated: Dec 19, 2023 2:42 PM

Chase McNutt

Bartlesville Radio wrapped up another successful Green Country Christmas today. The 24th Green Country Christmas started at 9 a.m. this morning and ended just after 12 pm.

With over 70 businesses participating this year, KWON, KRIG, KYFM and KPGM gave away OVER $30,000 in cash and prizes.

CONGRATULATIONS TO OUR WINNERS: