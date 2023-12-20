Posted: Dec 20, 2023 10:00 AMUpdated: Dec 20, 2023 2:45 PM

Chase McNutt

Most City offices will be closed Dec. 25-26 and Jan. 1 to allow employees to enjoy time with their loved ones during the Christmas and New Year's holidays.

There will be no trash collection on Monday, Dec. 25 or Monday, Jan. 1 due to the holidays. Monday trash routes will be serviced on Wednesday of those weeks instead.

However, there will be trash collection on Tuesday, Dec. 26 as normally scheduled for Tuesday routes as sanitation department employees will take their floating holiday on another day.