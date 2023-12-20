Posted: Dec 20, 2023 10:14 AMUpdated: Dec 20, 2023 10:16 AM

Nathan Thompson

Dozens of foster children in Washington County will have a brighter Christmas thanks to Patriot Auto Group.

Patriot Chevrolet and Patriot GMC-Hyundai in Bartlesville teamed up Wednesday to donate 60 bicycles to the Department of Human Services in Washington County. The bicycles will be distributed to foster children across the area.

Patriot Auto Group’s Bartlesville General Manager Casey Bierman says it is always a pleasure to give back to the community.