Posted: Dec 20, 2023 12:26 PMUpdated: Dec 20, 2023 12:26 PM

Ty Loftis

State representatives recently met with members of the Osage Nation and City of Bartlesville leaders to talk about the water crisis that the area is currently facing. Those in attendance talked about the possibility of purchasing water rights from Kaw Lake and possible ground-water options in Osage County. Here is what Bartlesville City Manager Mike Bailey had to say of the meeting:

“We had a very good discussion concerning options that could benefit both the City of Bartlesville and its water customers, as well as our Osage neighbors. I am hopeful that these discussions will continue to make progress in finding solutions that benefit us all.”

Last week's talks were preliminary and any actions taken would have to go through the Water Resources Committee before later being approved by the City Council.