Posted: Dec 20, 2023 1:38 PMUpdated: Dec 20, 2023 1:38 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville City Council has set the following schedule for regular meetings in 2024. Meetings begin at 5:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Special meetings and workshops are called as needed.

2024 City Council Regular Meetings

Jan. 2

Feb. 5

March 4

April 1

May 6

June 3

July 1

Aug. 5

Sept. 3

Oct. 7

Nov. 4

Dec. 2

2024 City of Bartlesville Holiday Calendar

New Year's Day: Monday, Jan. 1

Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Monday, Jan. 15

President's Day: Monday, Feb. 19

Good Friday: Friday, March 29

Memorial Day: Monday, May 27

Independence Day: Thursday, July 4

Labor Day: Monday, Sept. 2

Thanksgiving: Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29