Posted: Dec 20, 2023 2:53 PMUpdated: Dec 20, 2023 2:53 PM

Ty Loftis

On Wednesday morning, the Cherokee Nation held a drive thru event for veterans, allowing for them to get a present and take a photo with Santa at the Cherokee Nation Tribal Complex Center. Deputy Principal Chief Bryan Warner said this was a great event and is something they look forward to doing for many years to come.

The Office of Veterans Affairs organized the event.