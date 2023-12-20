Posted: Dec 20, 2023 3:38 PMUpdated: Dec 20, 2023 3:38 PM

Chase McNutt

A Washington County Man was seen in court on Wednesday afternoon on the charge of domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. James Tiry was arrested on Saturday, Dec. 20th after allegedly throwing a bicycle frame at the victim.

According to an affidavit, Tiry arrived at the victims location and asked to be let in to charge his cell phone. The victim obliged, but shortly after entrance, Tiry allegedly threw a metal object resembling a bicycle frame at the victim.

The police identified a large gash on the victim’s head from the incident, and arrested Tiry. Tiry has multiple charges from other incidents this year, including multiple domestic abuse charges. He is currently being held over on a $100,000 bond and his next court date is set for Jan. 5th.