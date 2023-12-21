Posted: Dec 21, 2023 2:51 PMUpdated: Dec 21, 2023 3:10 PM

Ty Loftis

A wind farm in Osage County is having to be removed after a judge ruled in favor of the Osage Nation and its Mineral Council. A trial for damages has been set after a U.S. Court of International Trade Judge issued the ruling against Osage Wind LLC, Enel Kansas LLC and Enel Green Power North America Inc.

The Osage Nation has been battling the creation of these turbines for the better part of ten years. Several lawsuits have been filed, both by the Osage Nation and the federal government because they believed the defendants were enaged in unathorized mining and excavation in the Osage Mineral Estate.

In a Tulsa World article, Osage Minerals Council Chairman Everett Walker had this to say Thursday morning:

"I hope no other tribe has to do what we had to do. This is a win not only for the Osage Minerals Council, this is win for Indian Country."

The judge had several factors to weigh in making the decision, but in the end said in part that abiding by the law was most important.