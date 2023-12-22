Posted: Dec 22, 2023 1:45 PMUpdated: Dec 22, 2023 1:45 PM

Ty Loftis

At a special city council meeting that was held on Thursday night, Pawhuska council members were presented information about the 2023-2024 budget by RGK Consultants and given recommendations on how to best proceed.

Utility and electric rates haven't been increased for Pawhuska residents since 2014. Water and sewer rates haven't increased since 2016 and solid waste rates have increased, but haven't kept up with the average that would give the City of Pawhuska a profit. This is why the consulting group was asking the council to raise those rates at Thursday's meetings.

Across the board, consultants made a proposal to raise electric rates a half a cent for each kilowatt hour and raise utility rates by one and a quarter cent for each kilowatt hour. Water rates would increase by a dollar for the first 1,000 gallons and an extra 95 cents for every 1,000 gallons after that. Ambulance fees would be increased as well.

Before a vote was held, here is what Mayor Mark Buchanan had to say to Pawhuska residents.

The council opted to approve the amended budget that the consulting group proposed, but here is what councilman Rodger Milleson had to say about increasing the rates.

Despite Milleson's no vote, the other four council members voted to raise the utility rates.