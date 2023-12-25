Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

News

Bartlesville

Posted: Dec 25, 2023 11:35 AMUpdated: Dec 25, 2023 3:33 PM

Friends-in-Deed Christmas Dinner Serves Many

Share on RSS

 

Tom Davis
Friends in Deed once again provided free Christmas Day dinners from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 25th at the Church of Christ on Adams Blvd.
 
Friends in Deed, a non-profit based in Bartlesville, was created to help bring some Christmas cheer to those who might not otherwise have it.
 
George Halkiades of Friends in Deed explains when and why the dinner was started. 
 
 
This year's event was a success as hundreds were served and entertained. Maria Gus with Visit Bartlesville was the emcee and the event's trivia master.
 
 

« Back to News