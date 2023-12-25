Posted: Dec 25, 2023 11:35 AMUpdated: Dec 25, 2023 3:33 PM

Tom Davis

Friends in Deed once again provided free Christmas Day dinners from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 25th at the Church of Christ on Adams Blvd.

Friends in Deed, a non-profit based in Bartlesville, was created to help bring some Christmas cheer to those who might not otherwise have it.