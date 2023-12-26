News
Local News
Posted: Dec 26, 2023 4:57 AMUpdated: Dec 26, 2023 10:03 AM
Free Christmas Meals at Dink's a Success
Tom Davis
Dink’s BBQ in Bartlesville has been closed every Christmas Day for 40 years, except for this year. Dink's offered free meals to anyone who wanted one.
Landon Curd with Dink's said they lost track of just how many meals were served after 750 or so orders we filled.
Landon said the idea of a free Christmas dinner had been in the works since the COVID-19 era and that this year, they felt that the time was right for such and event.
Perhaps the only drawback, according to Curd, was that they ran out of turkey and ham and had to serve brisket and sausage toward the end of the event.
Asked if Dink's will do this again, Landon Curd sounded very optimistic about the idea.
« Back to News