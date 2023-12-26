News
Osage County
Osage Co Commissioners Meeting for Final Time in 2023
Ty Loftis
The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Wednesday for the final time in 2023.
Board members will consider approving a payment from the deductible fund that would cover an accident to an Osage County Sheriff's vehicle. The estimated damage is just over $16,000.
The Board will also consider approving for the use of a half time school resource officer at Avant Schools. Those funds would be invoiced every six months for nearly $12,500.
Wednesday's meeting starts at 10 a.m.
